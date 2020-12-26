PREVIOUS
Eastlink officially launches its Boxing Day deals

New customers can get up to $200 when they switch to Eastlink

Dec 26, 2020

11:14 AM EST

Halifax-based regional carrier Eastlink has officially launched its Boxing Day deals.

As part of the deals, customers can currently get two phone lines sharing 12GB of data for $45 per month per line.

New customers can also get up to $200 when they switch to Eastlink. The carrier notes that you can trade-in your old phone for credit against a new smartphone.

Eastlink is also offering a $75 welcome credit when you order an internet package online. And the carrier is offering a year of free ‘WiFi Perfected’ when you buy internet and TiVo in a bundle. This deal also includes one year of Crave for free.

Furthermore, customers can save up to $15 per month when you add mobile to your bundle. You can check out Eastlink’s full list of Boxing Day savings here.

