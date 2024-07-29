fbpx
Leaked renders reveal Google’s 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat

Leaked product pages detail some new features coming to the smart thermostat

Jonathan Lamont
Jul 29, 20244:13 PM EDT 0 comments

Ahead of Google’s August 13th event, we’ve learned a lot about the company’s upcoming Pixel 9 series through various leaks. But it looks like it won’t just be new smartphones arriving on the 13th — a new leak revealed tons of information and renders of Google’s alleged 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat.

Spotted by Android Police, leaker Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) tweeted several renders and product pages about the new Nest Learning Thermostat on the website better known as Twitter.

The new thermostat reportedly features a high-res, rounded “borderless” display, a stainless steel housing and rotating controls. It also will debut with a new UI that makes better use of the larger display. Other new features highlighted by the product pages include new energy-saving features like Smart Schedule, System Health Monitor, Smart Ventilation and more.

Interestingly, the product pages also note that the thermostat will work with any Matter-enabled smart home app, which means people might not need to use Google’s Home app.

There’s also a new Nest Temperature Sensor, with one now coming in the box with the thermostat. Android Police reports the new Nest Learning Thermostat will cost $279 USD, up from $249 for the 3rd-gen thermostat. In Canada, the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat costs $329, so based on the U.S. pricing and reported price increase, I’d expect the 4th-gen will cost around the $380 mark in Canada.

Header image credit: @MysteryLupin

Source: @MysteryLupin (Twitter) Via: Android Police

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

