Saskatchewan is the latest province to announce a phone ban in classrooms

Saskatchewan is the latest province to announce a cellphone ban in classrooms.

Per a release from the provincial government, phones won’t be “permitted during class time” in K-12 schools in the province starting with the 2024-25 school year. However, teachers in Grades 9 to 12 can seek exemptions from administration to allow phones for instructional purposes.

Moreover, the release notes that there will be exemptions for students who require the ongoing use of mobile devices as accommodation for medical or specific learning needs.

Saskatchewan joins several other provinces in banning cell phones in classrooms. In April, for example, Ontario announced another ban on phones despite previous attempts failing. The Ontario ban will require students put their devices into silent mode and keep them out of view during school hours. Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have similar policies. B.C. and Alberta also announced bans.

There are also the lawsuits Ontario school boards have brought against social media giants like Meta (Facebook) and TikTok over the impacts those platforms have had on students. Four school boards launched lawsuits in March 2024, then in May, five more school boards and two private religious schools launched similar lawsuits.

It remains to be seen how these bans will play out during the school year or if they will have the positive impacts provinces hope for.

Source: Saskatchewan Via: iPhone in Canada