Tesla launches Cybertruck in Canada, starting at nearly $140,000

The electric vehicle will also be hit with a hefty Federal Luxury Tax

Bradly Shankar
Aug 9, 20241:38 PM EDT 1 comment
Tesla Cybertruck in desert

Tesla has launched its Cybertruck in Canada.

As spotted by Tesla North, the electric vehicle company began sending emails on August 8th to Canadian customers who had placed reservations for the Cybertruck. The base Dual Motor all-wheel drive (AWD) model starts at $137,990 CAD, while the Tri Motor (“Cyberbeast”) AWD configuration starts at $165,990. Deliveries will start this October.

It should be noted that rear-wheel drive Cybertrucks, which are set to cost less than these higher-end Cybertruck models, aren’t coming until next year. Therefore, your only options for now are the pricier Dual or Tri Motor trucks.

Also important to consider is that the Cybertruck is subject to Canada’s Federal Luxury Tax on certain vehicles that cost more than $100,000, as spotted by some X (Twitter) users:

In other words, that works out to around $8,200 and $13,800 extra on the Dual and Tri Motor models, respectively.

More information on the Cybertruck can be found here.

In related news, the U.S. is investigating what’s believed to be the first fatality with a Cybertruck.

Image credit: Tesla

Via: Tesla North

