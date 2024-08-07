fbpx
News

First Tesla Cybertruck fatality reported after crash and fire

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says it's investigating the crash

Bradly Shankar
Aug 7, 20244:16 PM EDT 0 comments
Cybertruck

A Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a fatal car crash in Chambers County, Texas. This is believed to be the first fatality associated with a Cybertruck.

However, per Reuters, no official details have been revealed outside of video footage showing the electric vehicle being engulfed in flame. For now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has only confirmed that a single man, the driver, was killed, although he has yet to be identified. The group says it’s investigating the incident to learn more.

So far, all we can rule out is that this fatality wasn’t due to self-driving like more than a dozen Tesla accidents, given that the Cybertruck doesn’t support the Autopilot feature. Beyond that, though, it remains to be seen what may have caused the crash.

The first reported Cybertruck incident happened in late 2023, although it was a minor incident that left the vehicle and driver largely unscathed. Roughly 15,000 Cybertrucks have been sold since the car launched late last year, with NHTSA confirming that four have been recalled to date.

So far, the vehicle has been criticized for poor build quality, ugly design and price hikes.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Reuters

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Carriers

Public ups price of 50GB 5G plan from $34 to $36

News

Hidden files reveal prompts behind some Apple Intelligence features

Streaming

Disney’s streaming business has finally turned a profit

News

Reddit might get AI search feature and paid subreddits

Comments