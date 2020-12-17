Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 22

Nintendo has announced that iconic Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth will come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a downloadable fighter on December 22nd.
Exactly one week after his surprise reveal during last week’s The Game Awards, the release date for the Square Enix-owned character was confirmed in today’s Smash Bros. Ultimate-focused ‘Mr. Sakurai Presents’ video, hosted by longtime Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai.
In the video, Sakurai also broke down Sephiroth’s fighting style, which incorporates a variety of sword-based moves from both the original Final Fantasy VII and its sequel film Advent Children, as well as spin-off series Dissidia Final Fantasy. You also see the Northern Cave stage that’s based on the final dungeon of Final Fantasy VII.
Additionally, Sephiroth is bringing with him a total of nine music tracks, including ‘Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII,’ ‘One-Winged Angel — Advent Children,’ ‘Cosmo Canyon’ and ‘Opening Theme — Bombing Mission.’
This is particularly notable since Final Fantasy has only had a paltry two songs in Smash Bros. since Sephiroth rival Cloud was added to Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS in 2015. In the video, Sakurai addressed this, alluding to the fact that as fans expected, licensing issues with Square resulted in only two songs being featured.
Sephiroth is coming to Ultimate on December 22nd. However, there’s a special limited-time mode starting today at 6pm ET that, when beaten, lets you unlock Sephiroth early. This event runs until his official wide release on the 22nd and is exclusive to those who have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 (see below).
Sephiroth Challenge will be available from Dec 17 to Dec 22
If you beat it, you can play him early #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/xoryCtk3Zc
— Nibel (@Nibellion) December 17, 2020
Sephiroth is the 83rd playable character to join the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster and the eighth DLC fighter to date. Like all other Smash Bros. DLC fighters, Sephiroth will cost $7.55 CAD on his own.
Alternatively, you can purchase the ‘Fighters Pass Vol. 2’ for $37.79, which includes access to Sephiroth, as well as previously released characters Min-Min from Arms and Steve from Minecraft and three other yet-to-be-revealed upcoming fighters.
Outside of Sephiroth, the latest Smash Bros. presentation revealed new Mii fighters are coming to the game, including ones based on Final Fantasy VII‘s Barret, Tifa and Aerith, as well as Geno from fellow Square Enix game Super Mario RPG.
Image credit: Nintendo/Square Enix
