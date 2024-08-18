There’s no denying the Backbone controller is great for mobile gaming

Mobile game controllers are becoming more important every year, as more gaming-capable phones hit the market. For a long time, the Backbone controller has been heralded as the best and now, I’ve finally been able to see if it stands up to that label.

After testing out a few GameSir controllers this year, the Backbone offers some nice improvements to the hardware design and buttons to make it feel really nice to hold. It’s surprisingly ergonomic, considering it’s pretty compact, and I’m able to play on it much longer without getting hand cramps than with the smaller GameSir X2s.

I’ve been using it between the new Pixel 9 and the iPhone 15 Pro, and both phones fit securely into the controller right out of the box. But if you have a thicker phone or use a case, there is another set of rubber pieces that help hold larger phones that you can swap in to ensure that most handsets are compatible.

Regarding gaming, the Backbone feels fantastic in hand, and for console games that I stream over Steam Link, it feels more in line with a full-sized controller than its size might suggest. That said, the only drawback here is the triggers and bumpers. While they’re much better than touchscreen controls, they don’t have a lot of travel, and the bumpers are a little mushier than I’d like. They’re both very usable, but they feel more in line with the PS3 controller than the PS4 or PS5.

If you want to get the controller, you can get it in two configurations – PlayStation or Xbox (called Standard on Backbone’s website). I chose the PlayStation version since I like the look of the white controller more, but I’ve learned in my time using it that I should have gone Xbox. I don’t have a Game Pass subscription anymore so I mostly play mobile games or emulators on my phone with the controller and those rarely support PS5 controller icons in-game. I also stream games via Steam Link, and I am able to use PlayStation buttons in some first-party Sony-published games, but even those usually default to Xbox, and I need to fiddle with settings to transfer it over.

That all being said, I think I would only recommend the PlayStation model to PS5 owners, and everyone else should just get the Standard option with Xbox buttons, even if you like the white colour more. Again, the mismatched buttons don’t make it impossible to play, and if you play the same game for a while your muscle memory will usually carry you through, but starting new games or handing the controller to a friend this way can get a little confusing.

My other concern is the USB-C port itself. Unlike the GameSir X2s, which had a really smart USB-C port that pivots so you don’t have to worry as much about breaking it when you take your phone out, the Backbone port is locked in place so you need to make sure you slide your phone off it, before yanking it out of the controller. The backbone telescopes out enough to make this easy to do, but it just feels a little bit against my human nature to have to remove the phone from this controller so delicately.

One of the things that makes the Backbone special is that it also has a wired headphone jack and a USB-C port, so you can both charge your phone and use a wired headset while gaming. Most other controllers only have a passthrough USB-C port.

There’s also a Backbone app that will help you get a little more out of the controller. For instance, once you open the app, it tells you that you can just wire the Backbone via USB to any other PC or tablet, and it will work as a regular controller. The app also lets you set up the Backbone shortcut and the screen recording shortcut in case you play some competitive titles and want to record your sweet skills.

When it comes down to brass tacks, I stand beside the Backbone, which is the best mobile controller so far. It just feels premium, and due to the controller’s unique shape, it’s easy to play for a few hours without hand cramps. That being said, I know most people aren’t hardcore mobile gamers, and up until I got the Backbone, I was pretty happy with the GameSir X2s, which is about half the price and gets the same job done. If you play a lot of games, I think it’s worth investing in the Backbone. It has a better warranty and feels like a stronger device. If you only game on your phone a bit or just want a controller to use on flights or while commuting, I think the X2s will be fine.

You can buy the Backbone for $139 in Canada, but as I mentioned above, make sure you get the button layout that will coincide with your consoles.