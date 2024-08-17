Telecom news roundup: Bell, Telus must provide fibre access [Aug 10-16]

After a slower week, Canadian telecom was back with tons of news this week. There were several notable pricing changes, frustration over a new Rogers ad and several CRTC-related stories.

Here’s what happened in Canadian telecom this week:

Pricing and deals

Fido added unlimited calling to seven countries, including the U.S., China, India and Mexico, to its $54/60GB plan.

Koodo offered special plans to existing customers ranging from $30/60GB to $55/90GB.

Bell offered a special $45/100GB migration plan to some Virgin customers.

Several carriers are offering the Pixel 8 for $5/mo.

Koodo boosted the data on its $39/mo plan from 20GB to 50GB.

Infrastructure

Rogers partnered with SenseNet to bring wildfire detection technology to 10 communities across Alberta and B.C.

Bell and Virgin warned of service disruptions in Montreal due to a broken water main.

Legal and regulatory

The USW won an injunction against Telus that puts the company’s return-to-office mandate on hold, giving the union time to negotiate a solution with the carrier.

Bell made over $64 million off inmate calls in Ontario jails and $39 million of that went to the province as a commission.

A new ad from Rogers featuring John Krasinski faced ire from Canadian actors.

The CRTC ruled Bell and Telus must provide access to their fibre networks to competitors nationwide. The ruling was an expansion of a temporary directive from the CRTC that was released in November.

Corus accused Rogers of weaponizing its media dominance to disadvantage independents.

