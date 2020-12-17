PREVIOUS|
Telus launches early Boxing Week deals on phones and plans

Customers can save $100 when they shop online

Dec 17, 2020

10:59 AM EST

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has launched its early Boxing Week sales on phones, plans and more.

Customers can shop online and save an extra $100 ($55 bill credit and $45 connection fee waiver) on Boxing Week offers and get free shipping on all orders.

It’s worth noting that the carrier has also brought back its $75/20GB Peace of Mind plan.

Here’s an overview of some of the deals:

  • Save up to $1,415 on Samsung devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with Telus’ Bring it Back program
  • Save up to $760 on iPhone devices like the iPhone 12 Pro Max with Telus’ Bring it Back program
  • Save up to $852 on iPhone XS Max Silver 512GB
  • Get up to $750 off Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bring‑It‑Back
  • Get up to $405 off Google devices with Bring‑It‑Back
  • Save $390 on the LG Velvet 5G and get bonus LG TONE Free earbuds
  • Get up to $1,150 off the HUAWEI P40 series for a limited time
  • Save up to 50 percent on accessories
  • Enjoy a moto 360 smartwatch when you buy your Motorola Razr
  • Save $10 per month when you bundle SmartHome Security with Mobility

Customers can also save $120 when they add a line. If you add a family member, you can save $5 each month for 24 months. Telus notes that you can also save up to $15 per person monthly with the Telus Family Discount.

You can find a full list of Telus’ Boxing Week offers here.

