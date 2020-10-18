PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Oct 18, 2020

6:48 AM EDT

0 comments

apple iphone

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Related Articles

News

Oct 18, 2020

9:37 AM EDT

Google Assistant’s driving mode may finally be rolling out

Resources

Oct 17, 2020

2:33 PM EDT

How to take back control of your notifications on Android

News

Oct 17, 2020

12:05 PM EDT

Google Trusted Contacts removed from app stores, support ending in December

Comments