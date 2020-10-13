iPhone 12 series Canadian pricing, availability and specs

Apple has unveiled its four new iPhones: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Specs
Availability
The iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro are set to launch on October 23rd. Pre-orders for the devices start on October 16th at 8:00am ET. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are set to launch November 13th with pre-orders starting November 6th.
The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold,’ and ‘Pacific Blue,’ while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Green,’ and ‘Product Red.’
Pricing
The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,399 CAD for 128GB variant, $1,539 for the 256GB model and the 512GB variant costs $1,809.
Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,549 for the 128GB version. The 256GB costs $1,689 and lastly the $512GB is a whopping $1,959.
The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini starts at $979 for the 64GB version, the 128GB sports a $1,049 price tag and lastly the 256GB variant has a retail price of $1,189.
And lastly, iPhone 12 starts at $1,129 for the 64GB variant, the 128GB version starts at $1,199 and the 256GB iPhone 12 costs $1,339.
We’ll add carrier pricing when it becomes available.
Comments