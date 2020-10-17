You can now combine chosen emoji to create stickers in Gboard’s emoji kitchen

Gboard’s ’emoji kitchen’ just got a little hotter on Android.
Now, Gboard beta users can create stickers based on the two emoji of your choice. When introduced earlier this year, emoji kitchen would only suggest pre-determined combinations when you inserted select emoji.
To be clear, this doesn’t work for every emoji combination, but it still supports a solid number of mixes. Further, you can combine two of the same emoji to create a variant of it, such as a two cowboys to create a single cowboy with finger guns.
The new emoji kitchen functionality has already rolled out widely to Gboard beta users on Android. It’s unclear when it will have an official rollout on Android or whether it will eventually come to iOS.
If you’re curious on the kinds of combinations, check out Android Authority‘s extensive image gallery.
