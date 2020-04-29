Nearly 80 percent of Canadians to still use contactless payment post-pandemic: survey

Nearly 80 percent of Canadians say they will continue to use contactless payments even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to a recent survey conducted by Mastercard.
The survey found that the desire for contactless payments has increased amid the pandemic, as 76 percent of Canadians say it is now their preferred method of payment.
Interestingly, 47 percent of Canadians say that they are now using contactless payments more. It’s no surprise that Canadians are shifting to contactless payments, as many grocery stores and pharmacies are encouraging customers to do so to practice physical distancing.
Further, 86 percent of respondents said they believe contactless payments are a cleaner payment method, while 82 percent said it was a faster method. Around 81 percent said they think it’s more convenient, and 67 percent said they believed it was a safer way to pay.
“Canadians have adjusted to social distancing and other new challenges when shopping for everyday groceries and supplies. This shift in consumer behaviour is particularly clear at checkout where there is a growing preference for contactless payments,” the company said.
Mastercard compiled its findings by conducting a custom survey of 1,000 Canadians between April 10-12th.
