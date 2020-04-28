Bell’s Crave streaming service now supports 5.1 surround sound on select devices

Bell’s Crave streaming video service now features 5.1 surround sound support with select devices and content.
Crave announced support for multi-speaker audio was coming to the streaming platform back in October.
Supported devices include the 4th-generation Apple TV, Amazon FireTV devices, Android TV and Facebook’s Portal. It’s unclear what content supports 5.1 surround sound, though I recently watched ‘IT Chapter 2’ and it included support for multiple speaker audio.
Back in August Bell revealed that Crave has 2.7 million subscribers across Canada. Unlike competing services such as Netflix, Bell has yet to add a 4K streaming tier to Crave.
Crave is available on desktop, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and Amazon Fire TV. There is not yet a Crave app available on the PlayStation 4.
Crave’s base subscription is priced at $9.99 per month, with the service’s additional HBO tier costing an additional $9.99. This brings the monthly cost for Crave to a total of $19.98 per month. Users can also add STARZ content can also be added for $5.99 CAD.
Comments