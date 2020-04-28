PREVIOUS|
Rogers Pro On-the-Go expands to Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo and more

The area west of the greater Toronto region is now covered

Apr 28, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

Rogers is bringing its Pro-‘On-the-Go’ phone delivery service to six more Canadian towns and cities in Ontario.

The new areas that offer the service are Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Cambridge, all of which are located to the west of the Greater Toronto Area.

Pro-On-the-Go is a relatively new service that Rogers began offering in October of 2019 in Toronto and then shortly after, Vancouver as well. When you order a new phone from Rogers in one of these Pro-On-the-Go supported areas you have the option for a Rogers employee to deliver the new device to you and help you through the setup process.

However, not all phones sold online come with this form of delivery. So far, it’s just select devices, but most Samsung, iPhones and Google Pixel devices qualify as of the time of writing.

It’s worth mentioning that Rogers is still running this program during the COVID-19 self-isolation measures. Nevertheless, its website says that its doing its best to limit the amount of contact that people have with the device and how much contact the Pro has with the person who bought the phone.

You can find out more about the service on Rogers’ website or by reading our prior coverage. 

