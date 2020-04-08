PREVIOUS|
Disney+ streaming services surpasses 50 million paid subscribers worldwide

Disney says that India accounts for approximately 8 million of its total subscribers

Apr 8, 2020

6:17 PM EDT

Disney+ has hit 50 million paid subscribers globally, the company revealed on Wednesday. This is impressive since it’s only been five months since the streaming service’s initial launch.

In the past two weeks, Disney+ released in eight western European countries, including the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Furthermore, Disney says that India accounts for approximately eight million of its 50 million total worldwide subscribers.

Disney+ has seen a significant increase in subscribers amid COVID-19 pandemic as more people are staying home and practicing social distancing. Recently, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said that “a few more” movies might come directly to the streaming service due to the ongoing pandemic.

Disney+ launched on November 12th in Canada, the U.S. and the Netherlands. The service hit 10 million signups in that 24 hours. Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD per month and comes with a free trial.

