Global PC shipments fell eight percent in Q1 2020 despite surge in demand: report

Worldwide PC shipments dropped eight percent in the first quarter of this year due to delays in production, despite a surge in demand, according to a recent report from Canalys.
The report notes that demand for PCs soared at the start of this year due to remote working and learning requirements, as people around the world self-isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, since the pandemic has caused severe delays in production and logistical issues, vendors were not able to meet demands.
There were 53.7 million PCs shipped in the first quarter, with Lenovo leading the marketing with 12.8 million units shipped. HP came second with 11.7 million units, with Dell following with 10.5 million units shipped.
Interestingly, Apple was hit the hardest in the first quarter, as it only shipped 3.2 million units, which is a 20 percent year-over-year decrease.
The report notes PC manufacturers were impacted after factories in China were unable to reopen after the Lunar New Year holidays. The slowdown in production was then met with accelerated demand as people shifted to work and study from home.
“The urgency of demand from both the consumer and commercial sectors, combined with the shortage of supply, meant device cost was no longer the key consideration. Instead, speed of supply was the most important factor,” the report states.
The analysts predict that the increase in demand for PCs likely won’t continue into Q2, as businesses won’t be spending on technology for their offices since people are working from home.
Source: Canalys
