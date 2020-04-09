Telus tops ranks in latest Tutela mobile experience report

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has ranked first in terms of service among Canada’s national carriers in Tutela’s latest mobile experience report.
The report examines data from September 1st 2019 to February 29th 2020, and looks at latency, upload speeds, download speeds, core consistent quality and excellent consistent quality. Telus ranked first in three of the categories and tied with Bell in one of them.
In terms of average download speeds in common coverage areas, Telus ranked first with 32.9Mbps, while Bell ranked closely with 32.3Mbps.
Rogers ranked last with 22.8Mbps, which the report says can be “attributed to its 3G throttled Chatr customers, who experience speeds significantly below those on more premium plans.”
Bell ranked first for average upload speeds in common coverage areas with 11.5Mbps. Telus followed with 11.3Mbps, and Rogers ranked last with 9.8Mbps.
Regarding latency experience, the lower the figure the better the latency because that means there’s less lag time when using apps. Telus ranked first with 18.8 ms, Bell followed with 18.7 ms and Rogers ranked last with 22 ms.
The report notes that “all networks in Canada likely perform well for latency-heavy applications such as real-time gaming or voice and video calls over a data connection.”
As for excellent consistent quality percentage in common coverage areas, Bell and Telus tied at 87.4 percent and 87.2 percent respectively. Rogers ranked last with 73.5 percent. The report notes that excellent quality refers to a connection sufficient for the most demanding mobile use-cases like HD group calling or 1080p video streaming.
For core consistent quality percentage in common coverage areas, Telus ranked first with 98.7 percent, and Bell ranked second with 98.5 percent. Rogers followed with 97.5 percent. The report explains that core consistent quality refers to a connection good enough for SD video streaming, web browsing, emails and VOIP calling.
The report mainly focused on the Big Three to create a comprehensive coast-to-coast understanding of services, but notes that regional carriers are comparative to the national carriers where present.
“Although Bell, Telus, and Rogers remain the only three networks to boast coast to-coast coverage, the impact of regional carriers is apparent in urban areas. Both Freedom and Vidéotron are competitive with the ‘Big Three’ in cities where their network is present,” the report notes.
Tutela compiled this report by evaluating 3.9 billion records in common coverage areas across Canada, including 44 million speed tests and 541 million latency tests, collected from over 900,000 smartphones between September 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020.
