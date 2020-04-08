Telus Health enables 26,000 doctors to conduct virtual visits

Telus Health has announced that it is enabling 26,000 family doctors to conduct virtual visits by integrating its virtual video functionality.
The carrier’s EMR-integrated solution enables doctors to conduct video visits, access health information and update patient health records. Through virtual visits, doctors can reduce their exposure to others.
The solution is available on desktops, smartphones or tablets, and eliminates the need to switch between multiple digital tools for a seamless workflow and eases the burden on doctors. The video call interface can be placed next to the patient’s medical records at the same time.
“We’ve worked around the clock to make EMR-integrated virtual care available much sooner, giving our physicians the ability to conduct virtual consultations via video while leveraging digital records and information,” said Luc Vilandre, the president of Telus Health and payment solutions, in a press release.
Patients can open the appointment link on their computer or mobile device. The feature offers audio and video capabilities, along with a chat function ensure easy communication.
Source: Telus
