Telus CEO donates three-months salary to support healthcare workers

Telus CEO and president, Darren Entwistle, is donating his full base salary for the next three months to support Canadian healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to this, the Entwistle Family Foundation, which is a charity set up by Entwistle and his family, is going to match the personal salary donation in order to double the financial impact for healthcare workers. It’s unclear exactly how much Entwistle’s donation amounts to.
One hundred percent of the donation is going towards purchasing life-saving equipment, including masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to help frontline healthcare workers.
The funds will also be used to purchase ventilators and other healthcare equipment that is urgently needed across the country.
Telus notes that Entwistle’s donation builds on the other ways that the carrier is responding to COVID-19. The national carrier has committed $10 million to support public healthcare capacity and community response amid the pandemic.
Further, Telus is offering high-speed internet for $9.95 a month to B.C. students in need. It has also donated $500,000 to aid in the search of therapeutic antiviral treatments for the virus.
This step from Entwistle is quite charitable, and it will be interesting to see if other leaders of Canadian carriers will follow.
Source: Telus
