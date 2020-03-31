Pixar’s ‘Onward’ will come to Disney+ in Canada on April 3

After announcing plans to release Pixar’s new movie, Onward, earlier than expected, Disney confirmed to MobileSyrup that the movie is coming to Disney+ in Canada early as well.
Previously, Disney announced that due to the COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on theatres and cinemas, it would bring the movie to home release earlier than expected. Initially, Onward became available for digital purchase on March 20th for $24.99.
At the time, Disney said Onward would also arrive on the company’s streaming service, Disney+, on April 3rd. Disney has now confirmed that the April 3rd release includes Disney+ in Canada as well.
Onward follows two teenage elf brothers who go on a quest to find a spell and bring back their dead father. The animated film features the voices of Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) and Octavia Spencer (The Help).
The film initially opened with a one-day advanced screening on February 29th before premiering in Canada on March 5th. However, as the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 grew more serious, several theatres closed their doors. That includes Cineplex in Canada, which eventually closed all of its 165 theatres across the country on March 16th.
Onward isn’t the only Disney film to get an early release on the company’s streaming service. The company also made Frozen 2 available on Disney+ three months early in Canada.
The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted other films as well. Sony moved up the digital release of Bloodshot, Warner Bros. moved up The Way Back and Universal shifted The Invisible Man and The Hunt.
Source: Disney+ Canada
