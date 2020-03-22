Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2020
- Telus brings back $75/20GB promotion until March 31
- Apple outlines restrictions for apps related to COVID-19
- How to get the most out of Google Maps
- Rogers offering free TV channels, global roaming and more in response to COVID-19
- Government expanding capacity and resources for Telehealth Ontario
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons was worth waiting seven years for
- Microsoft reveals all of the Xbox Series X’s tech specs
- Air Canada now allows passengers to cancel their bookings online for free
- Tim Hortons closing restaurants and shifting to only offer take-out
- Bell providing an extra 10GB of data to customers with Turbo Hub, Turbo Stick and MiFi
- Sportsnet makes NHL Live free until April 30th so Canadians can get their hockey fix
Comments