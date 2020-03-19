PREVIOUS|
Telus brings back $75/20GB promotion until March 31

The carrier is still offering its $85/20GB promotion as well

Mar 19, 2020

11:06 AM EDT

Over the last few months, Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has offered several 20GB data deals. Now, the carrier has brought back its best one: $75/20GB.

Last offered back in February, the promotion lets customers subscribe to Telus’ $75/10GB Peace of Mind plan, but get an additional 10GB of data for a 20GB total. The Peace of Mind plan includes unlimited usage, which means subscribers have access to 20GB of high-speed data, followed by unlimited usage at a throttled maximum speed of up to 512Kbps beyond that high-speed cap.

Additionally, the $75/20GB plan includes the following features:

  • Unlimited nationwide calls
  • Unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging
  • Voicemail
  • Call display
  • Call waiting
  • Conference calling

The deal will run until March 31st, so if you’re looking to get a lot of data for not a lot of money, you’ve got about a week and a half to sign up for this plan.

It’s worth noting that Telus also offers an $85/20GB promotion as well. The $85 plan is part of Telus’ Peace of Mind Connect suite. The main difference between the $85 and $75 plans is the more expensive option allows users to connect other devices like smartwatches or tablets to the unlimited data pool on their phone. However, the $75 plan also lets users hotspot their data, so you could always take that option and save a bit of money by tethering your tablet.

Telus’ website doesn’t list an end date for the $85/20GB plan. Typically, customers would have to pay $100 per month for a 20GB data plan from Telus, so whether you go for the $75 or $85 promotion, you’re getting an excellent deal.

You can learn more about the promotions on Telus’ website.

