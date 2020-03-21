PREVIOUS
News

McDonald’s Canada now only offering drive-thru and McDelivery service

Mar 21, 2020

9:53 PM EDT

0 comments

McDelivery service

Like most businesses, McDonald’s Canada is continually adjusting its strategy to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In its latest move, the company announced that it will close all dining rooms and stop take-out service effective midnight tonight. The only way you will be able to tame your craving is through the drive-thru and its McDelivery service.

“Working closely with our franchisees, select restaurants may continue take-out service in communities where there are specific needs, including locations near hospitals and healthcare facilities,” said McDonald’s Canada in a statement. “We thank our guests for their ongoing support of restaurant employees as they work hard to provide food to our communities at a time of need.”

McDelivery is available in Canada on iOS and Android from SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats.

Related Articles

News

Mar 16, 2020

7:21 PM EDT

McDonald’s Canada switches to only offer carry-out, Drive-Thru and McDelivery

News

Mar 21, 2020

5:02 PM EDT

Toronto District School Board launches digital resources for e-learning during COVID-19

News

Mar 21, 2020

4:19 PM EDT

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracting while driving than texting, alcohol: study

News

Mar 21, 2020

12:51 PM EDT

Twitter is verifying more health experts to combat COVID-19 misinformation

Comments