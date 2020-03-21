McDonald’s Canada now only offering drive-thru and McDelivery service

Like most businesses, McDonald’s Canada is continually adjusting its strategy to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In its latest move, the company announced that it will close all dining rooms and stop take-out service effective midnight tonight. The only way you will be able to tame your craving is through the drive-thru and its McDelivery service.
“Working closely with our franchisees, select restaurants may continue take-out service in communities where there are specific needs, including locations near hospitals and healthcare facilities,” said McDonald’s Canada in a statement. “We thank our guests for their ongoing support of restaurant employees as they work hard to provide food to our communities at a time of need.”
McDelivery is available in Canada on iOS and Android from SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats.
