Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Ericsson and Carleton University partner to advance 5G research
- How to enable privacy settings like tracker blocking in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and more
- Bell partners with Quibi to provide daily news, sports content for the streaming service
- Rogers goes live with 5G service in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Review: Excellent just got better
- GM set to go all in on electric vehicles with new tech
- Innovation Minister details plan to reduce ‘mid-range’ phone plans by 25 percent
- Government study outlines Canadians pay more for wireless services than other G7 countries
- Shaw increasing rates on internet and phone plans, TV theme packs on June 1
- CRTC decides it won’t force carriers to offer customers paper bills
- Spotify launches two people $13 Duo plans in Canada
- OnePlus hosting world’s largest robot snowball fight with help from 5G
- Virgin Mobile customers can get three months free of Crave
- Bell MTS invests $400 million to bring all-fibre network to Winnipeg
- Telus launches new mobile health clinic on wheels in Halifax
Comments