Telus launches new mobile health clinic on wheels in Halifax

Telus has launched a new mobile health clinic on wheels in Halifax, Nova Scotia to provide healthcare to local citizens in need.
The national carrier says that the clinic is going to provide essential primary medical and mental health care to underserved citizens in the city.
“With an investment of $10 million over five years, we’re incredibly proud of our ongoing commitments to the Telus Health for Good program and we’re excited to bring these much needed services to Halifax alongside our dedicated partner, North End Community Health Centre,” said Ken Power, Telus’ region director for Atlantic Canada, in a press release.
There are several mobile health clinics powered by Telus across the country in Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Ottawa and the Waterloo region.
The mobile clinics are equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology and its LTE Wi-Fi network. Telus says doctors are able to collect and store data to provide better care to patients with undocumented medical histories.
Following the launch of the first mobile clinic in 2014, Telus says the mobile clinics support over 20,000 patient interventions per year in the country.
Source: Telus
