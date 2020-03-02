PREVIOUS|
Virgin Mobile customers can get three months free of Crave

These codes are available until February 21st

Mar 2, 2020

1:32 PM EST

Virgin Mobile members can subscribe to Crave and get the first three months free.

“Subscribe to Crave, and Members get the first 3 months on us! After 3 months, your subscription continues to renew monthly at the then-current subscription fee (currently $9.99 per month plus applicable taxes). You can cancel or change your Crave subscription at any time,” reads the company’s website.

Those Virgin Mobile members who use ‘home phone and home internet’ only will need to redeem the benefits by using the ‘My Benefits App’ on Wi-Fi.

These codes are available until February 21st and are limited to one per member.

It’s important to note that Crave has multiple tiers, such as HBO+Movies and Starz, and these are not included in Virgin Mobile’s offering.

To find out what’s going to be on Crave this month, click here. For more information, click here.

Source: Virgin Mobile

