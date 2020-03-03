PREVIOUS|
Business

CRTC decides it won’t force carriers to offer customers paper bills

The commission is going to investigate the matter a bit further

Mar 3, 2020

12:27 PM EST

0 comments

The CRTC has decided that it won’t force carriers to offer some or all of their customers paper bills at no charge, at least not yet.

It is going to gather more information about carriers’ billing practices to investigate the situation further, as reported by The Canadian Press. 

The commission decided that although saving money by not offering paper bills is a competitive choice, but that it doesn’t think there is a need for it to step in.

This ruling follows complaints from the Public Internet Advocacy Centre and the National Pensioners Federation. The advocacy groups wanted the CRTC to force Koodo to turn back its decision to shift to electronic billing for all customers except for a select few.

Koodo has argued that it is not required to provide paper bills to its customers. The Telus-owned carrier made the shift to paperless bills in May 2018. Telus followed suit shortly after in the same year.

Last year in October, Bell announced that it was going to shift to paperless billing in 2020. Similarly,  Rogers said that its bills would exclusively be available to customers online starting March 26th.

Source: The Canadian Press

Related Articles

News

Feb 18, 2020

12:10 PM EST

Koodo reportedly offering some customers $75/20GB retention plan

News

Mar 2, 2020

9:16 AM EST

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [March 2 – March 8]

News

Feb 28, 2020

9:55 AM EST

Telus is offering $85/20GB Peace of Mind Connect plan for Leap Day

News

Feb 10, 2020

7:07 AM EST

Telus and Koodo activation fee increase goes into effect on February 13th

Comments