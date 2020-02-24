Galaxy Z Flip sold out in Canada, Samsung says sales ‘exceeded expectations’

Samsung Canada launched the Galaxy Z Flip in Canada on February 21st and, according to the company, sales of the foldable Android “exceeded expectations.”
“This phone changes everything. We’re thrilled by the response from Canadians for the Galaxy Z Flip. Compact, beautiful and powerful, the Galaxy Z Flip gives consumers a new perspective on everything a phone can do,” says Jennifer Safruk, the vice president of mobile business at Samsung Canada.
Samsung says the 6.7-inch foldable smartphone can still be purchased online or through its carrier partners, but the next shipment will arrive Friday, February 28th.
The Galaxy Z Flip is available in ‘Mirror Purple’ and Mirror Black’ for $1,819 CAD at Samsung Experience locations, or through Rogers, Telus, Bell, Virgin, Vidéotron, Freedom Mobile and SaskTel for as low as $0 on-term.
