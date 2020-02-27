PREVIOUS|
You can find your uncashed cheques from the government on the CRA’s website

I was able to find a little more than $100 in my account

Feb 27, 2020

4:33 PM EST

If you’re looking to find some money in the digital couch cushions today, then you might be in luck.

Earlier in February, the Canada Revenue Agency added a new feature to its website that allows Canadians to see if they have any uncashed cheques from the government.

For instance, when I tried it out, I had a little over $100 in cheques waiting for me once I logged on.

If you know your CRA login, then this process should be pretty easy to do. If you don’t choose the ‘sign-in partner login’ button on this page. From there, you can log into your CRA account by using your online banking information. When I did this, I had to log into my RBC account then retry to log in the same way from a second tab before it worked for me.

Then once you’re in, you’ll be able to see a list of tools on the right side of the screen. Near the bottom of this list is the uncashed cheques section. Click on this, and you’ll be able to see if you have any money waiting for you.

Unfortunately, if you do have any cheques here, you’ll need to print out and mail in a form so that the government will send you a replacement.

Source: Canada Revenue Agency 

