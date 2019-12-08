Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- CRTC launches survey asking Canadians about mobile wireless services
- Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 865, 765 and 765G platforms
- Amazon experienced ‘record levels’ of sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- CN Tower third most visited attraction worldwide via an Uber in 2019
- Freedom Mobile to charge activation fees starting December 3
- MobileSyrup’s 2019 Holiday Gift Guide
- Walmart Canada opens distribution centre for online orders in Mississauga, Ontario
- Electronic payments in Canada accounted for 73 percent of all transactions in 2018: report
- Telus acquires Germany-based Competence Call Centre for $1.3 billion
- Telus Health expands its personal medical alert services for seniors
- Larry Page steps down as Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai takes over
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Camera Review: Lighting up the night
- Apple’s 2020 iPhones to sport 5G connectivity, up to 6.7-inch screen
- Purolator launches Canada’s first self-serve ‘Quick Stop Kiosk’ at Eaton Centre
- These are Apple’s most popular apps, games and podcasts in Canada
