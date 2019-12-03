CN Tower third most visited attraction worldwide via an Uber in 2019

The CN Tower was the third most frequently visited tourist attraction that people took an Uber to see worldwide in 2019.
Recent data revealed from Uber Canada shows that the CN Tower ranked behind New York’s Empire State Building and the Freedom Tower in terms of the tourist attraction that was most frequently visited through an Uber ride.
Additionally, the data reveals that Toronto was the most caffeinated city across the globe in terms of the most coffee orders on Uber Eats.
It’s also interesting to note that people across the world were ordering food to noteworthy locations. For instance, there were thousands of food orders delivered to the CN Tower through Uber Eats.
Comments