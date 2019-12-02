Apple’s 2020 iPhones to sport 5G connectivity, up to 6.7-inch screen

Apple is surprisingly going to release four iPhones in 2020 that all include 5G connection, according to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a CNBC post.
Chatterjee’s report says that Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two different iPhones with 6.1-inch displays and a 6.7-inch iPhone. According to the post, the 6.1-inch device and the other larger 6.7-inch handset will be higher-end models. The other two will reportedly be lower-end smartphones with all four handsets featuring OLED screens and 5G technology.
Though they are said to all feature 5G, they won’t all support the same speeds. The higher-end models will include mmWave support, triple rear-facing camera setup and ‘World facing’ 3D sensing technology. The lower-end models will feature Sub-6GHz connectivity for 5G, dual rear-facing cameras and lack the World-facing 3D sensing.
The ‘World facing’ technology will reportedly improve augmented reality sensing, according to MacRumors.
With the new screen sizes and 5G connectivity, it may convince iPhone users to upgrade, according to the analyst reports. Previous reports and rumours also mention that 2020 iPhones will sport 5G connectivity.
Further, the report indicates that starting in 2021, Apple will start launching handsets twice per year.
While that’s interesting, to say the least, Canada lacks 5G connectivity. Therefore, these phones would be inoperable in Canada even after launch until carriers officially bring 5G here.
