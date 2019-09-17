Telus launches Internet of Things Shop for businesses

Telus is launching its Internet of Things Shop, the first-ever self-serve online shop that will let businesses buy and manage prepaid IoT connectivity on Telus’ wireless network.
The new IoT shop will make it “quick and easy for [businesses] to connect their IoT devices to Telus’ 4G LTE and LTE-M networks, helping to streamline product development and accelerate smaller projects.”
“For Canadian businesses innovating in the IoT space, direct access to reliable cellular connectivity is crucial. Telus is excited to launch the IoT Shop, which removes barriers to entry and increases accessibility to the Telus IoT network,” said Michael Cihra, vice-president of IoT at Telus. “The IoT Shop was built based on customer feedback to ensure that the user experience, management tools and services meet the demands of the innovators that are shaping Canada’s growing IoT ecosystem.”
Businesses will be able to get one to 100 SIM cards per account and will be able to connect with as little as 100MB or as much as 40GB shareable data, Telus said. It added that data plans auto-renew on a 30-day cycle or when the data pool ins exhausted.
Source: Telus
