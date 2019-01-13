Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Apple Canada charging customers HST/GST as of Jan 1
- Toronto-based eSight to reduce price of electronic glasses for the blind
- Apple’s iTunes Movies and TV Shows app is coming to Samsung TVs in Canada
- Mojio connected car platform is adding crash detection
- Sony has sold 91.6 million PlayStation 4 consoles to date
- New technology platform to ramp gigabit networks to 10 gigabit speeds
- Samsung’s 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV is the first exciting television innovation in years
- Bell’s new tailored marketing program will collect more personal information for targeted ads
- Instant Pot announces Google Assistant pressure cooker integration
- TCL says it’s happy with BlackBerry growth
- Bell to offer free Crave preview weekend alongside True Detective Season 3 premiere
- Samsung will announce the Galaxy S10 on Feb 20
- Toronto might be the home of a Netflix production hub
- Drone pilots will need to pass online exam according to new Transport Canada rules
