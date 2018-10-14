Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- OnePlus to unveil OnePlus 6T on October 30th, sales begin November 6th [Read here]
- Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Hands-on: It’s all about the software [Read here]
- Pixel Slate Hands-on: Pixel C spiritual successor [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile to roll out Google RCS to Android over the coming weeks [Read here]
- Amazon’s Echo Dot, Plus, Sub and Show are now available in Canada [Read here]
- Nintendo adds three more NES games to Switch Online service [Read here]
- LG G7 One available October 19th at Fido, will cost $799 outright [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile begins deploying 700MHz spectrum in Calgary [Read here]
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL specs, Canadian pricing and availability [Read here]
- Privacy watchdog asks Federal Court to rule on Google de-indexing question [Read here]
- Lyft to ring in October 17 marijuana legalization with $10.17 off rides [Read here]
- 2019 Mazda Connect Infotainment Review: Keeping it simple [Read here]
- Facebook announces Portal and Portal+, an Alexa-enabled video chat device for you home [Read here]
- C64 Mini console now available in Canada [Read here]
- Google shuttering Google+ [Read here]
Comments