Freedom Mobile begins deploying 700MHz spectrum in Calgary

Shaw Communications-owned regional carrier Freedom Mobile has officially begun rolling out its Band 13 700MHz spectrum to subscribers in Calgary.
According to an October 9th, 2018 media release, subscribers in Calgary will be able to use Freedom’s 700MHz spectrum for better network coverage and better indoor LTE coverage.
“Freedom Mobile’s Extended Range LTE leverages Band 13 700 MHz spectrum to provide customers with farther-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception than anything we’ve been able to offer to date,” said Paul McAleese, president of wireless at Shaw Communications, in the same October 9th, 2018 media release.
“The deployment of additional spectrum is our latest step in creating an improved wireless experience that includes seamless connectivity, the latest handsets, and the high-speed LTE data plans that our customers are looking for.”
Freedom Mobile is also currently rolling out Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services to select Samsung, Sony, Motorola and Alcatel devices.
Quebec-based regional telecom service provider Quebecor sold to Freedom Mobile three 700MHz spectrum licenses in June 2017 for use in southern Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Quebecor also sold four 2,500MHz licenses to Freedom.
Freedom closed the sale of all seven licenses in July 2017.
Shaw’s October 9th media release didn’t specify when subscribers in Southern Ontario and British Columbia will be able to connect to Freedom’s 700MHz network.
Source: Shaw
