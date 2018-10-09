C64 Mini console now available in Canada

Right on schedule is the availability of yet another retro-gaming console. Now up for grabs and your time is the C64 Mini from Retro Games and Solutions 2 Go.
Similar to the NES and SNES Classic, the C64 brings back popular games such as California Games, Winter Games, Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, Street Sports Baseball, Summer Games II, Temple of Apshai Trilogy and Uridium.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Retro Games noted that “aspiring gamers of yesteryear can revisit the past or even program their own games — just add a keyboard, and TheC64 Mini becomes a fully functional home computer complete with C64 BASIC.”
As for availability, Canadians can purchase this through Best Buy Canada, EB Games, London Drugs and Costco for $99.99.
