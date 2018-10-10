Nintendo adds three more NES games to Switch Online service

Three more Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games — NES Open Tournament Golf, Soloman’s Key and Super Dodge Ball — have been added to the Switch’s recently launched online services platform.
Along with these three surprise NES titles, Nintendo has also released “special save data” for The Legend of Zelda, allowing players to “start their adventure with a ton of rupees and items,” including the game’s White Sword, Magical Shield, Blue Ring and Power Bracelet making the game significantly easier.
Given how difficult some NES titles are when compared to modern video games, particularly The Legend Zelda, this is a positive move on Nintendo’s part.
While it’s great to see more games make their way to the Switch’s online service, I’m more interested in revisiting iconic titles from the Japanese gaming giant’s other consoles, including the Nintendo 64, GameCube and even the Wii. The Switch’s online platform now features 23 NES titles in total.
Nintendo Switch Online launched back on September 18th and is now the only way to play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Mario Tennis Aces online.
In Canada, the following Switch Online subscription options are available: one month (single account) — $4.99 CAD three months (single account) — $9.99 twelve months (single account) — $24.99 twelve months family membership (supports eight Nintendo accounts) — $44.99.
