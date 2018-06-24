News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jun 24, 2018

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • HomePod Review: The best smart speaker for Apple users [Read here]
  • Waze and Ford Sync 3 Review: Too late to arrive? [Read here]
  • Payfone and EnStream partner on password-less authentication mobile app [Read here]
  • One in eight Canadians pirated movies in the past month [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July [Read here]
  • Recreational cannabis will be legal in Canada on October 17, 2018 [Read here]
  • Ontario premier Doug Ford may scrap electric vehicle rebates [Read here]
  • 53% of Canadians with home internet subscribe to Netflix [Read here]
  • Canadian pricing and availability for the BlackBerry KEY2 [Read here]
  • Ontario is scrapping its $100 smart thermostat rebate [Read here]
  • Consumer groups propose ‘Flex Plan’ to counter Canadian carriers’ data-only plans [Read here]
  • Bell fastest overall internet service provider in Canada [Read here]
  • CWTA report suggests 5G could add $40 billion to Canada’s GDP by 2026 [Read here]
  • Federal government kicks off national consultations on data privacy and the digital economy [Read here]
  • Uber now notifies users if they’re driving in an electric vehicle in Montreal [Read here]
  • YouTube Picture in Picture is now available in Canada with YouTube Premium [Read here]
  • Videotron wants to ‘position itself as an alternative’ in Ottawa wireless market [Read here]
  • LG G7 ThinQ Review: Safe and sound [Read here]
  • SaskTel offers 3 months of free unlimited data with new smartphone purchase [Read here]
  • McGill University partners with industries to develop VR training tech for spinal surgery training [Read here]
  • Bell and Virgin add 46 destinations to Roam Better, Roam Sweet Roam programs [Read here]

