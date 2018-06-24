In the Harry Potter series, the fabled Elder Wand was made of elder wood, fifteen inches long and had a Thestral tail-hair core that only wizards who have mastered death can control.

While that’s pretty cool, the real world now has a semi-magical offering to compete, and you don’t have to be a master of death to wield it.

The 13-inch CELLder Wand is a charger wand with a 3200mAh power store. It features an LED tip, wood-like handle and MicroUSB input plus USB-A output.

The gadget is currently available for about $63 in Canada through its Kickstarter page.

Verdict: Not sticky.

In the muggle market, it’s likely the most practical wand available, but by wizarding standards, the CELLder Wand is a joke and a disgrace to its namesake.

It’s the type of kitschy plastic detritus that Arthur Weasley liked to collect because he thought muggles were cute but ridiculous.

Unfortunately for Canadians, that price tag is anything but cute. Unless the makers of the CELLder Wand manage to reduce the price, I think the only magic involved with this accessory is the trick of fancying up a portable charger and selling it for a Hagrid-sized mark-up.

Note: This post is part of an ongoing series titled Sticky or Not in which Telecom and News Editor Rose Behar analyzes new and often bizarre gadgets, rating them sticky (good) or not (bad).