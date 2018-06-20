Fifty-three percent of Canadians subscriber to Netflix, according to the Canadian Internet Registration Authority‘s (CIRA) Canada’s Internet Factbook for 2018.
The fact book includes statistics regarding Canadian internet usage and Canadian online habits.
It also looks at a wide-range of statistics, including facts like: 55 percent of Canadians most often use their laptops to access the internet, 52 percent of Canadians have five or more internet-connected devices in their home.
Additionally, 16 percent of Canadians subscribe to Spotify, 12 percent subscribe to Apple Music and 10 percent subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.
Meanwhile, 14 percent of Canadians admit to streaming pirated film/TV content, and 27 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds are the culprits. Surprisingly, 70 percent of those who admit to piracy say they will pay for reasonably priced and readily available films and TV content online.
The stats also indicate that 77 percent of Canadians worry about cyberattacks against organizations that have access to their personal information, such as the attack against Simplii and BMO.
Further, 81 percent of Canadians are concerned about the government holding their personal information, in case they get cyberattacked.
Sadly, 90 percent of parents are concerned about cyberbullying, 33 percent of Canadians have witnessed or experienced cyberbullying and 25 percent of Canadians don’t feel safe from it on Facebook and Twitter.
Canada’s Internet Factbook also indicates that Canada’s information, communication and technology (ICT) development index (IDI) ranking has dropped another three spots since last year, placing Canada at 29. Compared to the other G7 countries, U.K. achieved fifth place, 10th place goes to Japan, 12th goes to Germany, 15th goes to France and 16th place for the U.S.
Additionally, the CIRA’s factbook points to 85 percent of Canadians being satisfied with their internet speed and 38 percent of Canadians have unlimited internet. Average Canadian internet speeds average around a 20.5Mbps download speed and a 11.3Mbps upload speed.
Canada’s Internet Factbook is developed primarily through CIRA research. The CIRA performed surveyed 1,203 adult Canadians (18+) via online. The CIRA conducted the survey in March 2018.
For those interested in the full report, click here.
Source: Canada’s Internet Factbook
