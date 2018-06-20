Canadian pricing and availability for the BlackBerry KEY2

The wait is almost over for the BlackBerry KEY2.
TCL will launch the handset on July 6th, with the device hitting select carriers in the black colour variant.
- Bell: starting at $99 CAD on a two-year term
- Rogers: starting at $95 on a two-year term
- SaskTel: starting at $99 on a two-year term
- Select Telus locations: starting at $100 on a two-year term
Customers can purchase the silver BlackBerry KEY2 unlocked at Amazon.ca, BestBuy.ca, Walmart.ca, Staples.ca, Blueshop.ca and Visions.ca later in July, however, the company hasn’t released an official date for that colour version yet. The device will retail at $829.99 outright.
Rogers will open pre-orders for the BlackBerry KEY2 for consumer and business customers starting tomorrow, June 21st. BlackBerry did not specify whether pre-orders would begin at the other carriers at the same time.
The BlackBerry KEY2 features a full QWERTY keyboard, a 3,500mAh battery, front facing fingerprint sensor, and a dual rear-facing 12-megapixel camera setup.
Check out our initial hands-on of the BlackBerry KEY2 here.
