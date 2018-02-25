News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Feb 25, 2018

7:29 AM EST

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Here’s why some Canadian carriers have rights to the content you send [Read here]
  • Telus to thank for Canada’s LTE ‘speed boost’ [Read here]
  • What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ [Read here]
  • Company email shows Bell is encouraging employees to file pro-FairPlay submissions to the CRTC [Read here]
  • Cineplex currently testing mobile orders on concession items [Read here]
  • ‘Unfairplay’ website protests FairPlay Canada anti-piracy coalition [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March [Read here]
  • Alto’s Odyssey Review: Amplifying the endless runner [Read here]
  • New infotainment on display at the Canadian Auto Show [Read here]
  • Bell, Rogers, Videotron granted appeal against Kodi add-ons distributor [Read here]
  • Holiday $60/10GB price war not likely to happen again: Analyst [Read here]
  • Samsung’s new 30TB drive is the world’s largest SSD [Read here]
  • Metrolinx testing free onboard Wi-Fi on Go trains and buses in April 2018 [Read here]
  • Toronto Police launch Distracted-driving campaign called ‘That Text or Call Could End It All’ [Read here]
  • Eastlink partners with Ericsson on Fast VoLTE rollout, 5G deployment [Read here]
  • CCTS received more than 1600 complaints over Public Mobile $40/4GB price hike [Read here]
  • Quebecor files to appeal ‘baffling’ CRTC decision on TVA Sports [Read here]
  • Car-sharing upstart Maven looks to rethink car rental and ownership [Read here]

