Cineplex currently testing mobile orders on concession items

Canadians can already use the Cineplex mobile app to purchase movie tickets before heading to theatres. Soon, however, they may also be able to use their phones to pre-order concession items like popcorn and drinks as well.
“We are testing it and we are looking at it, especially in the VIP cinemas, where you can basically walk in and have everything ready to go,” president and CEO Ellis Jacob told The Canadian Press.
Cineplex’s interest in increasing concession stand sales makes sense, given the company’s recently revealed fourth-quarter earnings. According to the report, Cineplex brought in $28.8 million in profit last quarter, up from $23.3 million a year earlier — a number that was boosted by concession stand sales.
In the fourth quarter, Cineplex says concession revenue per patron rose 9.4 percent to a record $6.29, compared to $5.75-per-year in the year prior.
It’s worth noting that Cineplex already uses its TimePlay mobile app to help drive ticket sales as well. With the app, Canadians who arrive to the theatres early can participate in various games to earn SCENE points, which can be redeemed for free movie tickets and discounts on concession items.
Outside of these potential new mobile services, Jacob said Cineplex also aims to diversify its offerings by opening up additional Rec Rooms across the country. The first of the dining and entertainment centres has been in business in Edmonton since September 2016, and Cineplex plans to open at least 10-15 other locations in the coming years, including one in Mississauga’s Square One shopping centre.
Cineplex also recently announced a partnership with sports entertainment company Topgolf to add digital golf games to dining complexes across Canadian, following a successful launch in the U.S.
Via: The Record
Comments