Toronto Police launch Distracted-driving campaign called ‘That Text or Call Could End It All’

Distracted driving is still a major issue and, once again, the Toronto Police are attempting to raise awareness of its dangers.
A one-week distracted-driving campaign called “That Text Or Call Could End It All” is now active and has a goal to “highlight the dangers associated with drivers who talk, text, type, dial or email using hand-held communication and entertainment devices.”
The official definition of distracted driving is “any action that a driver engages in that takes their focus away from the safe operation of their vehicle, which includes, but is not limited to, the use of hand-held communication and entertainment devices.”
Officers are aiming to educate and enforce drivers who are not focusing on road safety. Since 2010, Toronto Police have issued approximately 120,000 tickets for distracted-driving-related offences.
The use of a mobile device while driving is banned in most parts of Canada — Ontario fines can reach up to $1,000 CAD and three demerit points — and distracted driving includes the use of hand-held devices such as smartphones, tablets, iPods, GPS and MP3 players, cellphone, laptops and DVD players.
Latest statistics by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed that distracted driving is the leading cause of road deaths in the province, well above drinking and driving.
Source: Toronto Police
