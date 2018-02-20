Eastlink partners with Ericsson on Fast VoLTE rollout, 5G deployment

Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson is now the “lead core network supplier” for Canadian regional carrier Eastlink’s VoLTE services.
The carrier will deploy Ericsson’s Fast VoLTE platform.
According to a February 19th, 2018 media release, Ericsson will also work to build and deploy a 5G-ready network for Eastlink — an upgrade expected to be completed during the second half of 2018.
“We operate with an overarching philosophy of continuous improvement through investment in our people, our networks, our services and in advanced technologies,” said Lee Bragg, CEO of Eastlink, in the same February release. “Partnerships like the longstanding one we have with Ericsson makes it possible for us to leverage the very best expertise and technology to help bring our customers an exceptional and continuously improved experience.”
It’s important to note that Ericsson and Eastlink are already network partners. However, yesterday’s announcement confirms that Eastlink will continue working with the Swedish equipment manufacturer for 5G deployment.
“Telecom operators are looking for cost-effective solutions to manage the ever-increasing volume of mobile traffic and demand for enhanced services,” said Graham Osborne, head of Ericsson Canada, in the same February release. “Eastlink is dedicated to delivering the best experience possible to all their customers and this network upgrade will bring immediate improvement and position them well to add future services.”
The network upgrades are also expected to pave the way for Wi-Fi calling across Eastlink’s network.
Source: Ericsson
