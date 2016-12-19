Nintendo’s shares fell 10 percent last week following the release of Super Mario Run

supermariorun-40

Patrick O'Rourke

December 19, 2016 11:45am

Despite Super Mario Run’s rampant popularity, Nintendo’s shares took a hit on December 15th, the same day the eagerly anticipated mobile game released in the iOS App Store.

U.K-based Sky News is reporting that Nintendo’s shares dropped five percent on December 15th, knocking approximately $2 billion dollars of the company’s total market value in Tokyo. The Japanese gaming giant’s partner in its mobile development initiative, DeNA, also took a hit, with its shares dropping 6.8 percent. In total, Nintendo’s shares dropped 10 percent over teh course of last week.

Despite the stock drop, Super Mario Run remains the top earning app in 14 countries, according to data cited by app analytics firm SensorTower.

The game has been heavily critiqued for only allowing users to play its first three levels for free, with the full mobile title unlocking at a $13.99 price point, making it one of the App Store’s most costly games.

While Super Mario Run is a modernization of Nintendo’s business practices, with the company opting to begin releasing games for the lucrative mobile platform, the app’s limited level selection and overall depth is disappointing.

SourceWall Street Journal, Sky News, Fortune

  • Jason van de Laar

    I will give it a try on Android when/if it gets there and if it supports physical controls.

    • Shawn

      Since phones don’t have physical buttons, I don’t know how it can support physical controls. However, that is largely irrelevant: the controls are exactly right for the game and for modern smart phones.

    • pegger1

      Not sure what physical controls you would need. It’s a one button game, tap to jump.

  • Smitty

    Sorry, off topic but I’m not sure where else to ask:

    I have an iPhone 5 (on Rogers in Toronto) and often don’t get cell reception in my living room. I had a friend over with an iPhone 7 on Telus that worked just fine.
    My question is: Would an iPhone 7 on Rogers get better reception than I have now? Or would I have to switch carriers? (I’m on a good family plan now and would rather not leave).
    Thanks.

    • Jason van de Laar

      @Smitty, The best answer is “probably yes”. Depends on how close you are to a Rogers cell tower and other external factors. The iPhone 7 supports more network bands and has a more advanced modem than the 5 does.

    • Smitty

      Thank you. It will probably be better, but probably not possible to tell for sure without luring a Bell/Telus iPhone 7 user into my living room.
      According to the website “FrequencyCheck” the LTE bands on Rogers do not work with iPhone 5 but do with iPhone 7 so hopefully it will work out.

    • pegger1

      Wifi calling

    • Smitty

      If I’m connected to Wifi but not the Rogers network, will I get calls and texts as I normally would?

  • birdman_36

    My son has it on iOS. He hasn’t mentioned anything about the limited level selection and lack of depth. He really enjoys the game.

    • gommer strike

      This is one of those “well I didn’t notice anything” type of posts. Has your son played(and finished) any mario game from the series? Or does he just kinda play for a little while, die, and move onto another game?

      Far more likely the precision controls from the actual console versions are either lost, or don’t matter to him. In which case of course he isn’t going to be complain. But those of us who have played Super Mario Brothers dating all the way back to the original arcade release sure as hell feel this is a compromised, watered-down version of the real thing.

      Maybe he just likes the flappy bird style of it, but to the rest of us? This is no Castlevania.

    • dernbiebs

      Were you expecting a full fledged console experience on your iphone/ipad? I think Nintendo nailed the gameplay and controls. They are simple enough for my 3 year old, yet engaging enough that it keeps me interested. This game is for the masses, and the gameplay and controls show that. If Nintendo stuck a virtual gamepad on screen for so called “precision controls”, the game wouldn’t appeal to nearly as many people.

      As for being a watered down Mario, I think that really depends on what Mario game you’re comparing it to. If you compare to Super Mario Bros for NES, sure this game has fewer levels (26 vs 32, not a huge gap), but it offers game modes such as Toad Rally and Kingdom Builder. It also incorporates moves/abilities from newer Mario games such as wall jumping/sliding, spinning, and the death saving bubble (which imo, offers more precision controls than a 2 button gamepad could). Super Mario for NES would’ve also cost more than $14.

    • gommer strike

      My perspective is from the mindset of a hardcore gamer. I get that they simplified the controls to appeal to mass market. And they also included all the “forgiveness” mechanics such as the bubble and so forth, which existed in some of the newer Mario versions(which appalled me even then).

      I’ll tell you what appalled me most of all on one of the more recent Mario releases on console. It’s the mode where the game literally “plays itself” for you. Yes that’s right. You actually put the controller down, and watch Mario “play” the level from beginning to end, FOR you. Sure. I get that Mario’s just for kids.

      I come from the generation of 3 lives, you die, game over. And when you die, you start the level over from scratch(or maybe, the halfway checkpoint). But as I said. This is a simplified Mario for a touch screen interface that cannot, and does not have the precision controls of a dedicated console.

      If your 3 year old loves it and is happy, hey – I’m happy for him/her. We just need to remember that there are different perspectives. As for me, I’m viewing this game from the lens of a person who’s been there on the original Arcade release back in 1985.

    • birdman_36

      I paid for the iOS version and he likes the gameplay. He has finished Mario games in the past. Loves the franchise.
      The only thing he’s dissatisfied with his he has to play it on a crappy iPhone 4S until the Android version comes out.

    • pegger1

      Does he have the trial or full version?

  • dernbiebs

    People happily line up for hours to buy an overpriced iPhone yet take issue with Nintendo charging $14 for a Mario game. Smh.

    • pegger1

      iPhone pricing is in the same range as similar products. Mario Run is way overpriced compared to similar products.

    • Brad Fortin

      What “similar products” are you comparing it to? Other big franchises are similarly priced, like Final Fantasy, Grand Theft Auto, Bioshock, Minecraft, etc.

    • pegger1

      I wouldn’t call Mario Run a big franchise compared to those others. It doesn’t come close in content. It’s a runner game with a Mario theme.

    • gommer strike

      That’s because the expectations for a Super Mario game is such that, they expect something that’s equivalent to the console versions.

      While the graphics and sound are on par, the controls and general gameplay are hobbled and squarely in the age of Flappy and Angry Birds games. It is a very key regression from what Mario *is*.

      The cynic in me thinks that this is really just there to show what everyone is missing from a real Mario game on a real handheld console.

    • Shawn

      I really liked it. The game play is much better and the level design is better thought out than those other games. So I see a clear distinction.

    • gommer strike

      If what you’re saying is true, then that’s a hell of a lot of Super Mario history where the level design is inferior, stretching all the way back to the days of the NES, all the way to today.

    • Shawn

      I honestly don’t know what you are saying, or what you think I am saying. Unless, you think I said Super Mario Run’s level design is better than other Mario games?

      The ‘other’ games I was talking about were the ones you mentioned: Flappy Birth and Angry Bird.

      Was that our misunderstanding?

    • pegger1

      I agree the level design and play is above the “other” games, and is obviously worth more. But I don’t think on the mobile platforms that sells, especially on a runner type game.

  • Squint

    Check teh spelling of article before posting.

    • dernbiebs

      Are you really giving spelling advice?

    • Squint

      Nope, I’m more mocking the author, and then misspelling the word “the”.

  • Jon Duke

    This is proof that Nintendo doesn’t yet understand mobile. They finally released stuff there and it’s all good but the pricing isn’t the same as a game console and they will need to learn how to properly price or use freemium models.

    • Shawn

      This isn’t freemium. It’s a trial. No constant microtransaction, no adds. And the game is not the same price as a console game.

    • Jon Duke

      Which is EXACTLY what I said. Nintendo DOES NOT understand mobile. They did NOT use freemium nor in apps. You did not read and just repeated what I said.

    • Shawn

      That’s why I, and others, like it. Because it’s not freemium. Nintendo is trying something. We will have to see how the market responds. I know you don’t like change. But what is no normal was a change people complained about last decade. I will see where it goes.

      So no, I didn’t fail to read and repeat what you said. I was pointing out that the complains you highlighted were its strengths, not it’s weaknesses.

    • Jon Duke

      I wasn’t complaining at all. I don’t even have an iPhone to try it on. I was saying that the stock failed and people in general are complaining because Nintendo isn’t following the usual mobile game formula. Now, I’m not saying they ain’t right about the way they did it, but if you look at any other games that cost this much it’s pretty much a niche market.

    • Gewurttraminer

      They can’t even release an $80 retro console properly so is this any surprise? The company doesn’t get it on many fronts.

    • Jon Duke

      I agree.

    • Rev0lver

      At least you have two obsessions now. Blackberry and complaining about the NES classic in unrelated articles. Good to see you expanding your horizons.

    • Brad Fortin

      If we paid the same $10 as they do in the US I’d consider it properly priced, but the CAD kind of sucks right now.

      I also appreciate very much that they didn’t go freemium, a pricing model that’s ruined the experience of many games in the past.

    • Jon Duke

      That I agree. I am currently playing a game and it’s painfully slow to make any progress because I won’t pay. It’s honestly killing my experience.

  • Mo Dabbas

    coz shareholders were disappointed with the 2D temple run super mario edition.

  • Gewurttraminer

    Not in the least surprised. This company is the “Blackberry” of the gaming industry without doubt. They messed up on the Wii U which was a total flop really. They seem to continually delay the next version of Zelda which is about a year or more behind schedule now. They botched the release of the NES Classic (which we haven’t heard squat about at all since late November) and now they release an iOS version of a game which is overpriced and disappointing to most people trying it out for the first time.
    It’s just not a company that has much credibility but it does have loyalists, another “Blackberry” trait. Fact is Nintendo’s Golden Days are behind it.

    • Rev0lver

      Haha. You and your obsession with bringing blackberry into every article. Keep on trolling Anton.

    • mpj

      completely agree with you. i think nintendo should exit the hardware business like sega did and just publish software. id love to buy mario brothers on my ps4…

    • pegger1

      You’re waaay off. Nintendo isn’t remotely close to Blackberry. Nintendo tries to bring fresh new ideas and not just go head to head on specs with Sony/MS. Sometimes it works (Wii) sometimes it doesn’t (Wii U). Their best days are probably behind them, when there was less competition. But you’re clueless if you think they’re anything like Blackberry.

  • gommer strike

    I get the core message of what you’re saying. Most things I agree, some things I have a difference of opinion on. My stance on the Mario game on iOS does remain unchanged, however. I have a friend who is a Mario diehard and owns every Mario game ever mad, including this one; he’s happy, and I’m happy for him, even if I’m not exactly as enamored with it as he is.

    The closest equivalent I can think of, was some portable version of Street Fighter 4 that my nephews were playing. And so once again – I was appalled with what I saw. Execution of special(quarter-circle motions, charge commands etc) were all replaced with a single screen touch to activate the move.

    I know what you’re gonna say here. Oh it’s a different game. It’s not worse or better. And it caters to people who simply don’t want to learn nor invest the time to perfect their joystick executions. They just wanna mash buttons and see moves come out. If that’s the thinking, sure.

    And I lament this path and the way things are going. I believe it’s something that only hardcore gamers will ever understand. That the best games are the ones where the deepest level of enjoyment, is found in the struggle. The struggle when your opponent can do 6 different things, each of which require a different response, and if you misread them, you’ll be punished, and lead towards your loss. Dark Souls fans understand this well.

    You can quickly surmise that I too, don’t invest in very many portable games, and especially not those on a touchscreen platform(with the notable exception of Hearthstone). The last great portable games I’ve played were on the PSP.

    In the end. Mario on iOS. Fun for kids? Hey sure. Worth the In-App purchase price? Depends on who you ask 🙂

    • Shawn

      Hey there, nice to hear from you again, gommer strike.

      I have a friend who is a Mario diehard and owns every Mario game ever mad, including this one; he’s happy, and I’m happy for him, even if I’m not exactly as enamored with it as he is.

      That’s a very nice, inclusive, enlightened way to look at it.

      In the end. Mario on iOS. Fun for kids? Hey sure.

      Ahh, emotionally worded language and condescending. It’s like two different people wrote that reply. Sigh.

      I think we mostly agree, as you said. Here’s where I think you get unintentionally ironic. It’s when you are talking about the struggle:

      The closest equivalent I can think of, was some portable version of Street Fighter 4 that my nephews were playing. And so once again – I was appalled with what I saw. Execution of special(quarter-circle motions, charge commands etc) were all replaced with a single screen touch to activate the move.

      I know what you’re gonna say here. Oh it’s a different game. It’s not worse or better. And it caters to people who simply don’t want to learn nor invest the time to perfect their joystick executions. They just wanna mash buttons and see moves come out. If that’s the thinking, sure.

      And I lament this path and the way things are going. I believe it’s something that only hardcore gamers will ever understand. That the best games are the ones where the deepest level of enjoyment, is found in the struggle. The struggle when your opponent can do 6 different things, each of which require a different response, and if you misread them, you’ll be punished, and lead towards your loss. Dark Souls fans understand this well.

      So here is where we are going to disagree. I like my video games to be a good challenge. You want them to be challenging, but in bad way.

      Your argument is essentially ‘it’s too easy to communicate to the game what you want it to do.’ However, user input is not what the challenge should be. The game should be the challenge. It should be hard to tell Mario to jump. You need to know when to tell Mario to jump.

      Here’s the kicker: you are glorifying the old days of the NES. 3 lives, 3 continues, button combos on a 2 button controller.

      You know what serious gamers said when those games came out?

      They lamented that they were too easy. Exactly what you are doing. Before the NES/Atari, you used to have to buy source code and type it in yourself. You used to have to install the game. You used to have to know how to run applications from a command prompt. You used to have a joystick rather than the new fangled d-pad. Use a keyboard rather than a joystick and a few buttons.

      I prefer now: there is a variety of games. I have deep and complicated games I played this year like Civilization and Stellaris. I have fun pick up and play games I played this year like Super Mario Run. You are pretending they don’t BOTH exist.

      You see options as a bad thing:

      ■ People can choose to have the guide play through a challenging part of the level

      ■ People can choose to play Super Mario Run

      You seem to imply that the world would be better without these choices. I see it as a bonus. I can play complex and simple games. And depending on what I’m doing and how much sleep I’ve had, I tend to prefer one over the other.

      I see the world differently than you:

      ■ I can choose a complicated Dark Souls game with complicated gamepad input or portable Street Fighter 4, with simple play mechanics.

      ■ I can play a simple real time strategy game like Pikmin 4, a mid-range game like StarCraft 2, or a complex one like Stellaris.

      ■ I can play a complicated resource management game like SimCity, or I can play a simple game like Super Mario Run.

      This is a good thing. It means more games, more gamers, and more happy people. (That last one is always my end goal.) You seem to think other people enjoying other things is a net negative. I see it as a positive.

      Sort of how I read sci-fi sometimes, fantasy other times, and non-genre literature as well. I also read non-fiction. I like it all. Some people only read sci-fi. That’s okay. But if they look down at me for enjoying non-fiction books, they are the one with the problem, not me.

      That’s why I’m going to buy a Switch. For mid-range games. My phone is for low end time wasters. My PC is where I get my strategy and thinking fix.

      So when you complain that games were better when the user interface was more complicated, keep in mind people said that about the games you are holding up as excellent games.

    • gommer strike

      If we are talking about the old days where in order for any PC game to even run, you had to dig into the CONFIG.SYS and AUTOEXEC.BAT files to eek out every single byte of the base 640k memory to even launch, never mind EMM386.EXE switches. Those were some dark days from the perspective of many, before Windows 95 made great strides towards a more plug and play experience(even though in the beginning it was more plug and pray).

      Now if I came across as a little elitist in my comment regarding kid’s fun on the iOS Mario, I acknowledge that. You see some contradiction in my responses and that’s due to my diplomatic side and hard-core gamer side at odds with each other 😀

      With respect to literature, yes I too enjoy different genres, be it fiction or non-fiction. I have also investigated(to my regret), some of the popular pop-culture stuff (50 Shades of Gray) just to see what the fuss was all about. I gave the first book an entire read before judging and I’ll save the review for another day.

      As for the Switch – it’s…interesting, but definitely a system that I’ll wait and see on. I am not totally sold on the premise of 1080p at home, 720p on the go but who knows. But for me it’s not the system that sells me alone. It’s the games, and I’m feeling pretty burned on the Wii U.

      I see we have something in common at least on the mindset of gaming. Smartphone for the time wasters, PC for the serious stuff. Console for the in-between where applicable.

  • gommer strike

    OK – what are you looking for, from me at this point?

    Are you looking for an apology for what I’ve said, that you took issue with? If you are – then here is.

    I apologize for what I’ve said, and it won’t happen again.

    I think it’s time we move on from this. I appreciate your thoughts on the whole “bullied become the bully” and I’ll simply say: most of the time, I’d like to believe I’m a fairly reasonable person. But you know what? I’ve bashed things in jest, and in seriousness. I’ve written reviews on things and places that I either liked or didn’t like. But I’ve also heaped great praise on the things that did what they set out to do, very well.

    In short, I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. If your child is having fun with Mario on iOS, and you see great value from seeing your child’s enjoyment, that’s something I can relate to(I’m a father myself).