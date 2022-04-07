March roundup: network expansions in Canada

Government bodies and telecom companies invest millions in projects across Canada every month.

Telus

March 2nd: Telus launches Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi Plus to its customers in Western Canada.

March 3rd: The Vancouver-based telecom company rolls out the first phase of next-generation 911 services in Alberta and B.C.

March 23rd: The company uses its Smart Hub technology and 5G network to bring internet speeds up to 100 Mbps in 60 communities in Alberta and B.C.

March 30th: Telus invests $110 million to bring its PureFibre X network to Coquitlam and kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation in B.C.

Rogers

March 7th: Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) and Rogers extend 5G access to 10 Eastern Ontario communities, including Pembroke and Mississippi Mills.

March 28th: Rogers launches a standalone commercial 5G network.

SaskTel

March 10th: The Saskatchewan-based company expanded its 5G network in Saskatoon.

March 29th: SaskTel launched infiNET 600 and infiNET 1 Gig in communities with its infiNET service, allowing for faster download speeds.

Eastlink

March 16th: Powered through Ericsson’s radio access network, Eastlink launched its first 5G network in Halifax.

Access Communications

March 17th: The company launched its ultra-fast internet in eight Saskatchewan communities.

E.H.!tel Networks

March 24th: The company is working on a project to bring high-speed internet to the Region of Waterloo.

Government bodies

March 24th: The governments of Canada and Newfoundland invest $22 million to bring high-speed internet to 1,000 households in rural Labrador.

March 28th: The Government of B.C. is investing $3.1 million to improve cellular coverage along Highway 3. Rogers will serve as the provider.

March 29th: The CRTC allocated $19.5 million t0 broadband projects in 10 communities in Alberta and B.C.

Bell

March 29th: Bell announced plans to expand its fibre internet to 21,000 homes and businesses in Pickering, Ontario.

