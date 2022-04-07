You can now experience what it feels like to be smacked by Will Smith in VR

March 27th’s 94th Academy Awards will go down in history as the event where an award winner lost his cool over a not very funny joke. If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about Will Smith and Chris Rock’s confrontation that saw the latter getting smacked in the face.

Since then, the globally-aired skirmish has become a mainstream meme, with someone even creating a ‘Will Smith Slap’ NFT collection on OpenSea.

Now, YouTuber MVR, which specializes in 360-degree VR content, has recreated the altercation, so you too can experience what it’s like to either be smacked in the face by Will Smith, or slap Chris Rock in the face. Yes, MVR recreated both POVs.

Both videos feature real audio from the night, along with a few people in attendance, including Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. There isn’t much else to it — it’s just a recreation of both POVs from the infamous night that you can experience as if you were a part of it.

Image credit: MVR

Source: MVR